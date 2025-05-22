Cannes 2025: After Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor channels archival Dior couture look

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is fast becoming a celebration of vintage couture. Following Priyanka Chopra’s much-talked-about vintage Dior look earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor has stepped into the spotlight with her own stunning moment in archival Dior. Her latest appearance not only paid homage to Hollywood’s golden age but also secured her spot among the most stylish stars at Cannes this year.
At the press event for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, Janhvi dazzled in a breathtaking Christian Dior haute couture piece from 1957. The structured black slub silk dress boasted a gently curved neckline and a perfectly tailored silhouette that beautifully complemented her figure. A delicate vintage silver brooch added a touch of sparkle, while long black velvet gloves brought a dramatic flair to the ensemble.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor—who shared the look on social media with the caption: “Today in Cannes with @janhvikapoor for press in Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress. Viva la,”—the outfit was kept simple to let the vintage couture take centre stage. Classic diamond studs, a sleek, structured bun, and bold winged eyeliner completed the look, giving it a polished and emotive finish.
This was more than just fashion; it was a cinematic moment.
Janhvi’s fashion statement coincided with a significant cinematic achievement. Homebound received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Debussy Theatre, leaving the team visibly moved. While her fashion drew the cameras, the film's warm reception made this appearance about more than just style—it was about substance, too.
With her third standout look this season, Janhvi Kapoor has established herself as a modern fashion icon, where timeless elegance meets contemporary flair.