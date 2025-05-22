From Assam’s heart to Cannes 2025, mother-daughter duo Urmimala and Snigdha Boruah shine on the global stage

The unique attire worn by both mother and daughter symbolise their deep-rooted connection to their culture. Urmimala's gown, inspired by the banyan tree, represents not only this ancient and majestic tree but also the myriad insects that inhabit it, beautifully interpreted through colours and shapes. As the oldest tree in the world, the banyan signifies our roots and the essence of mankind—a perfect metaphor for Urmimala’s journey and her role as a nurturing mother.

Snigdha, on the other hand, wore a striking gown featuring an Asian fan design—an emblem of the rich cultural heritage of Asia. This gown serves as a love message, paying tribute to the profound beauty and diversity of Asian cultures. Together, they not only celebrate their own heritage but also convey a universal message of unity and appreciation for cultural diversity.

The mother-daughter duo's story is one of grit and grace. Urmimala, who fought against the odds to establish herself in the male-dominated film industry, has always emphasised the importance of following one's dreams. She often spoke about the rich cultural heritage of Assam and how it deserves to be showcased on international platforms. Snigdha, inspired by her mother’s determination, took her first acting classes in their village and nurtured her passion under her mother’s watchful eye.