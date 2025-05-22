From Assam’s heart to Cannes 2025, mother-daughter duo Urmimala and Snigdha Boruah shine on the global stage

In a world where dreams often clash with reality, the story of Urmimala Boruah and her daughter Snigdha Baruah is a testament to perseverance, love, and the indomitable spirit of rural India. Hailing from a small village in Assam, the duo has captured global attention by representing their state and country at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, a moment that resonates not just within the borders of India but echoes across the globe.
As the festival kicked off, the scene was set for a proud Indian representation, with the vibrant culture of Assam taking centre stage. Urmimala, a visionary filmmaker, and Snigdha, a talented young actress, stood hand-in-hand, their eyes gleaming with a mix of pride and disbelief. "We never imagined that our humble beginnings would lead us here," Urmimala said tearfully, reflecting on their journey from the quaint landscapes of Assam to the glitz and glamour of Cannes.
The unique attire worn by both mother and daughter symbolise their deep-rooted connection to their culture. Urmimala's gown, inspired by the banyan tree, represents not only this ancient and majestic tree but also the myriad insects that inhabit it, beautifully interpreted through colours and shapes. As the oldest tree in the world, the banyan signifies our roots and the essence of mankind—a perfect metaphor for Urmimala’s journey and her role as a nurturing mother.
Snigdha, on the other hand, wore a striking gown featuring an Asian fan design—an emblem of the rich cultural heritage of Asia. This gown serves as a love message, paying tribute to the profound beauty and diversity of Asian cultures. Together, they not only celebrate their own heritage but also convey a universal message of unity and appreciation for cultural diversity.
The mother-daughter duo's story is one of grit and grace. Urmimala, who fought against the odds to establish herself in the male-dominated film industry, has always emphasised the importance of following one's dreams. She often spoke about the rich cultural heritage of Assam and how it deserves to be showcased on international platforms. Snigdha, inspired by her mother’s determination, took her first acting classes in their village and nurtured her passion under her mother’s watchful eye.
Their film, which intricately weaves tales of Assamese folklore with contemporary issues, resonated with audiences at Cannes. By marrying traditional stories with modern narratives, they have created a dialogue that invites viewers to appreciate the beauty and complexity of Assam's culture while addressing universal themes.
As they walked the red carpet, adorned in their culturally rich attire, they were not just representing Assam; they were embodying the spirit of rural India, inspiring countless others to dream big and strive for excellence.