Kajol wishes Suhana Khan on 25th birthday, makes big prediction for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter

In a touching Instagram story, Kajol shared a glowing selfie of Suhana and penned a sweet message that hinted at exciting developments in the young actress’s journey. “Happy Happy birthday @suhanakhan2... I know this year is gonna be a big one for you,” Kajol wrote, suggesting that 2025 holds major milestones for Suhana.

Kajol, who shares a deep and long-standing friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, has worked with him in a series of iconic Bollywood films including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale. Their enduring on-screen chemistry has won hearts for decades, and their off-screen bond remains equally strong.

Over the years, Kajol has also formed a warm connection with Shah Rukh’s children, Suhana and Aryan Khan. At various industry events, she is often seen sharing friendly moments with the Khan family, including Gauri Khan, reflecting the affection and mutual respect between the two families.

Suhana’s 25th birthday was celebrated with an outpouring of love from her close circle. Best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were among the first to post heartfelt tributes on social media.