Actor Vikrant Massey prepares to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his next

Creating waves with his next few projects is Vikrant Massey! While a few days ago it was confirmed that he would be playing a pivotal role in Dostana 2, the actor has now started teasing fans with glimpses of wellness programs that he is undertaking at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Ashram in Bangalore. Netizens wonder if this is his preparation for stepping into the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his next movie?
Fans cannot think otherwise but consider it as part of his preparation process for his upcoming movie tentatively titled White which is scheduled to release in 2026. The film supposedly also stars Nikita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is based on the philosophies of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and how it has impacted millions worldwide. It is in this movie that Massey is to essay the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
The talented actor who has been seen giving unforgettable performances in movies and series like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, 12th Fail and many more, has recently posted on his social media about his experience at the Ashram.
A series of posts have surfaced, a video which show him at the Ashram marvelling over the cognitive abilities of people in blindfolds. He is seen stating in the video, “ I must congratulate you and this entire program for doing something so extraordinary. I’ve heard, I’ve read so much about how our human capacity has become dormant. But when you meet incredible gifted extraordinary kids, a lot of your faith in human excellence gets reiterated.”
The backstory of the video is when he shows photographs to people who are in blindfolds, they are being able to accurately tell who’s photograph it is, what they are wearing, the ambiance the photo has been taken in and other finer details which has left Massey bewildered.
A second post, which is a photograph shows Vikrant standing with his loved ones including wife and son. The posts reads – “Hearts Filled with Gratitude …Grateful for this wisdom Gurudev Sri Sri …Happiness program… at art of living ashram banglore.”