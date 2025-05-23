Actor Vikrant Massey prepares to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his next

Fans cannot think otherwise but consider it as part of his preparation process for his upcoming movie tentatively titled White which is scheduled to release in 2026. The film supposedly also stars Nikita Dutta and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is based on the philosophies of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and how it has impacted millions worldwide. It is in this movie that Massey is to essay the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The talented actor who has been seen giving unforgettable performances in movies and series like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, 12th Fail and many more, has recently posted on his social media about his experience at the Ashram.