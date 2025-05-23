Exclusive: Actress Samyukta Hornad opens up about her cat rescue & care centre, animal welfare and more

A celebrated actress in Kannada cinema, Samyukta Hornad comes from a distinguished artistic lineage — her mother, Sudha Belawadi and grandmother, Bhargavi Narayan, are renowned artistes and her uncle, Prakash Belawadi, is a noted theatre personality and filmmaker. She debuted in 2007 with Aa Dinagalu and rose to prominence with Lifeu Ishtene (2011). Known for her versatility, Samyukta has delivered memorable performances in films like Oggarane (2014), Jigarthanda (2016), Arishadvarga (2020) and recent releases Mandala: The UFO Incident and Love Birds (2023). Beyond the big screen, she has explored web series’ such as the Telugu crime thriller Locked (2020).
For this week’s cover, we bring you the charming actress who donned four saris in four distinct drapes. Each look sourced from and styled by Vayaka, a Bengaluru-based label founded by Priyanaka Rajwar and Roli Mishra, who define themselves as revivalists of India’s rich textile heritage. Their exquisite collection beautifully showcases the intricate weaves of Karnataka, with a contemporary touch.
But why Samyukta, you ask?
Well, besides having a profound love for all things handloom, she also is a fierce advocate for a cause close to her heart; not displacement, but the well-being of animals. She recently opened doors to the city’s first ever cat centre — Praana Animal Foundation — dedicated to providing 24/7 ambulance services and shelter, rescue and support for animals in distress. That and Samyukta comes from a distinguished artistic lineage — her mother, Sudha Belawadi and grandmother, Bhargavi Narayan, are renowned artistes and her uncle, Prakash Belawadi, is a noted theatre personality and filmmaker.
After a full day of shooting with her at the beautiful Rudraksha, a serene space in Subramanyapura, under the Shankaraa Foundation — we visited her cat centre to meet the adorable rescued felines. Surrounded by playful fur babies, we sat down with Samyukta to talk about her love for Karnataka’s rich textile heritage and saris; while we also discussed her vibrant passions, films and the inspiring journey that led her to found Praana.
You’ve had quite the journey — from being a wedding photographer to an actress and now an activist. How did that transition come about?
Not many people know I used to be a wedding photographer! But even before that, I volunteered at CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action). I serve as an ambassador for People for Animals (PFA) and Wildlife SOS. My love for animals started young. I’ve always felt more at ease with animals than humans. So, even though I became an actor, this part of me was never separate. I don’t compartmentalise — I’m a daughter, I run a foundation, I’m an actor. It’s all different sides of the same person. I like living many lives, onand-off screen. In fact, I give each character I play a ‘spirit animal’ to guide how I portray them. When I played a fierce character, I thought of a big cat like a tigress — how she mothers, how she hunts. I take inspiration from nature more than people.
Tell us more about the Praana Animal Foundation?
Praana is a tribute to my son, Gunda. He was the first dog I rescued — I picked him up from a drain and he changed my life. He taught me everything I know about loyalty, healing and joy. But over time, my love for animals grew into something... magical. When he passed away, it was the hardest thing, but I made him a promise that every bit of love I give to animals goes to him. That’s what makes Praana so personal; the name means ‘life’ in Sanskrit. We run India’s only free 24/7 animal ambulance service. We’ve rescued over 4,000 dogs in just two years and even won a national award recently. We also run a rehabilitation and adoption centre, especially for cats, it’s the first post-care unit in India for cats. It’s a happy, healing space. Volunteers even paint the walls. People come just to sit and some don’t want to go home and I don’t want to send them home either! I grow a strong attachment to these cats and question people when they wish to adopt because I find it hard to part ways with them (laughs). I dream of a cat sanctuary as big as India!
Do tell us about all the wild animals you have adopted over the years?
Yes! We’ve adopted snakes, civets, barn owls, monitor lizards, tigers, lions, bears, elephants — you name it… even penguins! It started as this side thing I did alongside my work in films. Every time I earned from a project, I would use part of it to adopt an animal or support wildlife rehabilitation. That’s how I became a mother to so many animals. There was a cobra once that had a head injury and he needed rehabilitation before we could release him into the wild again. I think people forget that wild animals get hurt too, especially in urban spaces where they don’t belong. Sometimes, I wonder how these animals even end up in the middle of a city. But it’s our job to care for them. Praana works with forest officers and wildlife rescue experts to make sure every creature gets the treatment and rehabilitation it needs. It’s not just about rescue, it’s about respecting that we share this planet. Every time I see a wild animal, I wish I could kiss it. Have you heard the story of the frog and the princess? I really believe someday it’s going to happen to me (laughs).
How do you think your family, especially your mom and grandmom, has influenced your career and choices?
I am what I am mostly because of my mom and my grandmom. I give my ajji a lot of credit for instilling qualities in me, including how to talk to people, how to be on stage, etc. I have done 34 films now and I’ve never repeated any character. I’ve not been stereotyped because I love living as many lives as possible and that really excites me. I think I get it from my ajji for sure.
Finally, let’s talk about your upcoming projects. What can your fans see you in next?
I’m playing a kathak dancer in a Kannada film, so I’m currently training for that. I also have a Malayalam film coming up. Thanks to my hair aligning with the character’s look (laughs). I’ve worked in Malayalam films before, but I’m definitely looking forward to this one.
CREDITS:
Hair & makeup: Romi Thokchom
Assistant: Sophia Thokchom
Photographer: Nithish Ayyod
Assistants: Kirthiraj V & Dhanush M
Wardrobe: Vayaka & Aham Jewellery
Location: Rudraksha, Shankaraa Foundation & Praana Animal Foundation