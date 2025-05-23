Exclusive: Actress Samyukta Hornad opens up about her cat rescue & care centre, animal welfare and more

Do tell us about all the wild animals you have adopted over the years?

Yes! We’ve adopted snakes, civets, barn owls, monitor lizards, tigers, lions, bears, elephants — you name it… even penguins! It started as this side thing I did alongside my work in films. Every time I earned from a project, I would use part of it to adopt an animal or support wildlife rehabilitation. That’s how I became a mother to so many animals. There was a cobra once that had a head injury and he needed rehabilitation before we could release him into the wild again. I think people forget that wild animals get hurt too, especially in urban spaces where they don’t belong. Sometimes, I wonder how these animals even end up in the middle of a city. But it’s our job to care for them. Praana works with forest officers and wildlife rescue experts to make sure every creature gets the treatment and rehabilitation it needs. It’s not just about rescue, it’s about respecting that we share this planet. Every time I see a wild animal, I wish I could kiss it. Have you heard the story of the frog and the princess? I really believe someday it’s going to happen to me (laughs).