Exclusive: Actress Chaithra J Achar is all set to make her Tamil cinema debut with not one but two films

She came, she acted and she conquered! With her unforgettable portrayal of Surabhi in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (2023), Chaithra J Achar etched herself into the hearts of audiences, balancing vulnerability, compassion and quiet strength in her performance. But her journey to this moment was no stroke of luck. Born in namma uru, the now 30-year-old actress was surrounded by a love for music and the arts from a very young age. Her mother nurtured an appreciation for classical music, laying the groundwork for what would later become a soulful addition to her resume as an artiste.
While still a student, Chaithra gravitated towards theatre, often participating in competitions. Her passion for the stage naturally led to her exploring acting professionally, starting as Silent Swathi in the limited Kannada web series Bengaluru Queens, eight years ago. But it wasn’t until her debut film, Mahira (2019) — a tense action thriller — that she truly began to demonstrate her range as an actor. What followed were roles in films like Gilky (2022), Taledanda (2021), Tobby (2023) and Blink (2024), each of which established her as a talent to be reckoned with.
Beyond acting, Chaithra is also a talented singer. She began as a chorus singer before gradually transitioning into playback singing. Her rendition of Sojugaada Sooju Mallige in the film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) even won her an award. With so much to offer and more, it was only a matter of time before this multifaceted, beautiful girl began turning heads.
Today, she finds herself shooting a medley of exciting projects and this summer, the talented actress is all set to make her grand Tamil debut with the release of 3 BHK, alongside Siddharth. But that isn’t the only Tamil film of hers releasing this season! There’s also My Lord.
In the midst of Chaithra’s crowded shoot schedule, we managed to whisk her away for a glamorous shoot at the luxurious The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Besides having her adorn three stunning looks from the ready-to-wear designer label — Advait, we sat down with the blossoming actress, reminiscing about her childhood memories, discussing her love for temples and lots more!
I’ve always loved being a performer. Even as a child, if my mother asked me to sing, I was never the girl who would say, I don’t want to sing or I don’t want to dance. I would be so happy to show off my talents to my relatives. As I grew up, even in college, I loved taking to stage. There was this hobby theatre group I was a part of, where I participated in all the competitions, plays and one-act performances. I used to win something every year — I don’t know if that was just a coincidence, but those moments gave me the confidence to pursue acting as a profession. Right after college, one day, I attended auditions for a movie. It was for my first film, Mahira. I was the 47th girl auditioning for the role. After two or three days, the director called to inform I was selected. That’s how my journey began and since then, everything has been through word of mouth.
The irony is that people often end up viewing you through the lens of the characters you portray. From the beginning, I’ve followed the same mantra when choosing scripts — I don’t judge the characters I play. I don’t get caught up in whether a role is sending a message to the public or if I’m being responsible. That’s not my job, personally. As an actor, I believe we shouldn’t judge the roles, whether it’s a psychopath or the most sane person, we’re portraying people who actually exist or represent certain aspects of humanity. If I start deciding what’s right or wrong, I won’t be able to play as many diverse characters. I won’t take on roles that idealise something, that’s definitely a no for me. But I’m open to playing flawed characters, those with grey areas. My job is to act and I believe people are smart enough to decide what’s right or wrong for themselves. If they choose the wrong path, they’ll face the consequences.
Yes, singing is something I’ve always loved. In fact, my mother thought I would become a singer — acting was never even on her radar! She would often wonder where I got that from since no one else in the family had it. Singing has always been pure joy for me. I’m trained in carnatic music, but I really love bhavageethe and Kannada folk songs. I’ve even had the opportunity to sing for a couple of films. Lately, I’ve also developed an interest in photography and writing. It’s still something I’m exploring, not full-fledged yet, but it’s been at the back of my mind for a while. I even have a private photography page where I post things I capture.
This is my alter ego. Otherwise, I’m usually in shorts and a loose t-shirt, hair oiled, nothing on my face, just sitting at home, going nowhere. If I’m not working, I’m such a homebody. I wouldn’t leave my couch and I’ll just keep watching films. I do love working out, though. Every day starts with me going to the gym — it’s equivalent to brushing my teeth. But otherwise, I’m not a social animal. As much as I might come across as an extrovert, I’m completely the opposite at home. I turn into an introvert who doesn’t want to meet anyone. Because when you’re constantly outside meeting people and doing so much, you’re energetic all the time. S o , I save my energy, spend it and come back home with nothing left. Then I need to recharge for the next outing.
Most of the time, I visit temples. There are such beautiful temples around Bengaluru, so, that’s something I enjoy. When I visit temples, I simply sit and sing, it’s very meditative for me. I’ve been like that since childhood. I enjoy the vibe and energy that temples have. Even when I’m shooting outside Bengaluru, whether it’s Chennai, Hyderabad or elsewhere — I like visiting local temples. They tell you so much about the culture, the geography and the people. I sit there, meditate and just take it all in. Meditation is something I got introduced to while shooting for Tobby, thanks to Raj (B Shetty). I’ve been practising it since. Initially, I was someone who, the moment I closed my eyes, could hear everything but meditate. Now, I’m able to sit for long periods and meditate. It’s not about shutting out all the noise, but about sitting through the noise and still being able to focus. I think, I’m slowly getting there. Otherwise, maybe a few cafés here and there. I stay in Sahakar Nagar, so, I usually go to places nearby. Some of my favourites are CTR and Vidyarthi Bhavan — I really love them. I’m not a big foodie, but if I do step out, these are the places I usually go to.
There’s no real fashion sense, honestly. Now there are stylists who tell me what to wear. Otherwise, if I have to step out, I just throw on a kurta, put on a big bindi and that’s it. That’s my style.
I recently finished shooting for two Tamil films. One is 3 BHK with Siddharth, directed by Sri Ganesh and the other is My Lord with Sasi Kumar, directed by Raju Murugan. It was quite a journey because, when I started, I didn’t know a word of Tamil. But now, I can safely say I understand Tamil much better. I just finished those projects and am currently shooting for a Kannada film called Uttarakanda, starring Shivraj Kumar sir, Dolly Dhananjay and several other South actors. I’m also working on another film called Maarnami, which means Dasara. We are almost done shooting — it’s a Mangaluru-based love story.
3 BHK and My Lord are both set to release later this year
Credits:
Hair & makeup: Romi Thokchom, Assistant: Sophia Thokchom
Photographer: Nithish Ayyod, Assistant: Pratham Manjunath
Wardrobe: Advait
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore