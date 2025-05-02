Exclusive: Actress Chaithra J Achar is all set to make her Tamil cinema debut with not one but two films

Beyond acting, Chaithra is also a talented singer. She began as a chorus singer before gradually transitioning into playback singing. Her rendition of Sojugaada Sooju Mallige in the film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021) even won her an award. With so much to offer and more, it was only a matter of time before this multifaceted, beautiful girl began turning heads.

Today, she finds herself shooting a medley of exciting projects and this summer, the talented actress is all set to make her grand Tamil debut with the release of 3 BHK, alongside Siddharth. But that isn’t the only Tamil film of hers releasing this season! There’s also My Lord.

In the midst of Chaithra’s crowded shoot schedule, we managed to whisk her away for a glamorous shoot at the luxurious The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore. Besides having her adorn three stunning looks from the ready-to-wear designer label — Advait, we sat down with the blossoming actress, reminiscing about her childhood memories, discussing her love for temples and lots more!