Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez meets Jessica Alba at Cannes

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez brought out her inner fangirl as she got to pose with personalities such as Jessica Alba at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing that she was left speechless by the meeting, the Indian actress took to Instagram, where she posted a slew of pictures featuring her alongside Alba, French actress Juliette Binoche and Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohammed Al Turki.

She wrote in the caption, “This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree I had the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our own unique way!”

The actress said that she left feeling inspired. “I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more.. explore more… thank you @redseafilm for honouring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women, still so speechless!!!” she wrote.