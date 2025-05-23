Viral beach photo sparks balding rumours about Justin Bieber

The candid image, snapped from afar, shows a shirtless man resembling Bieber enjoying a quiet day at the beach. What grabbed everyone's attention, however, was a patch of thinning hair on the back of his head, igniting everything from concerned speculation to memes and words of support.

First shared on X (formerly Twitter), the photo has garnered over 52 million views and continues to dominate social feeds. Comments have ranged from humorous nostalgia to personal takes on aging:

“Can’t believe the ‘Baby’ era kid is 31 and balding...time really flies,” one user wrote.

“Looks like a buzz cut to me. People are overreacting,” another defended.

“My granddad went bald at 17. It’s genetics, not gossip,” someone else chimed in.

Others suggested drug use or stress as possible causes, while some fans simply empathised, noting that hair loss is common and nothing to be ashamed of.