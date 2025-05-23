Viral beach photo sparks balding rumours about Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is trending once again, but not for the right reasons. A beachside photo of the Baby singer has gone viral, stirring online debate over what appears to be a bald spot.
The candid image, snapped from afar, shows a shirtless man resembling Bieber enjoying a quiet day at the beach. What grabbed everyone's attention, however, was a patch of thinning hair on the back of his head, igniting everything from concerned speculation to memes and words of support.
First shared on X (formerly Twitter), the photo has garnered over 52 million views and continues to dominate social feeds. Comments have ranged from humorous nostalgia to personal takes on aging:
“Can’t believe the ‘Baby’ era kid is 31 and balding...time really flies,” one user wrote.
“Looks like a buzz cut to me. People are overreacting,” another defended.
“My granddad went bald at 17. It’s genetics, not gossip,” someone else chimed in.
Others suggested drug use or stress as possible causes, while some fans simply empathised, noting that hair loss is common and nothing to be ashamed of.
Bieber, now 31, has often been the subject of hairline speculation, especially since he began frequently sporting hats and hoodies in public. From his iconic swoopy fringe in the 2010s to more recent cropped styles, fans have followed every follicular change — and even speculated about potential hair transplants.
As of now, Bieber hasn’t commented on the viral moment. But the internet, as always, is doing what it does best: overanalysing celebrity photos.
Whether it’s a buzz cut, bad lighting, or natural hair thinning, the episode serves as a reminder that even pop royalty aren’t immune to ageing or the online microscope.