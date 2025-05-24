Actor Mukul Dev dies at 54; Manoj Bajpayee, Vindu Dara Singh, and Deepshikha Nagpal pay tribute

Actor Mukul Dev passed away due to prolonged illness. The actor who had withdrawn himself from the steady gaze of the media for a long time, was admitted to the ICU for a few days. He is survived by his brother actor Rahul Dev.
A veteran actor, Mukul Dev, had worked in several notable films across languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. He also has a noticeable presence in television series. The actor was born in New Delhi to Punjabi parents who were rooted near Jalandhar. He was exposed to Afghan culture through his father who was versatile in Pashto and Persian. The late actor was also a trained pilot. He was spotted in numerous projects like Dastak (1996), Qila (1998), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2003), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son of Sardaar (2012), and Jai Ho (2014).
Actor Manoj Bajpayee put out a heartfelt message for Mukul, whom he considered as a ' brother in spirit'. The post read, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again. Om Shanti."
The news of his death came as a shock to his industry friends. Actor and friend Deepshikha Nagpal posted on her social media about her friend and his demise. Her story shows a photograph of the two together with the caption “I can't believe this Muks. RIP”. According to media reports she mentioned having a friend’s WhatsApp group. An emotional Deepshikha still hopes that he would pick up her call.
Vindu Dara Singh, who was Mukul’s co-actor in Son of Sardaar also took to his social media where he posted a throwback video of the two from their Son of Sardaar shooting days with the caption “ Rest in peace bro”. While details of his exact ailment and passing away are yet unknown, the industry definitely mourns the loss of a friend and a versatile actor.