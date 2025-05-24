Actor Mukul Dev dies at 54; Manoj Bajpayee, Vindu Dara Singh, and Deepshikha Nagpal pay tribute

A veteran actor, Mukul Dev, had worked in several notable films across languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. He also has a noticeable presence in television series. The actor was born in New Delhi to Punjabi parents who were rooted near Jalandhar. He was exposed to Afghan culture through his father who was versatile in Pashto and Persian. The late actor was also a trained pilot. He was spotted in numerous projects like Dastak (1996), Qila (1998), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2003), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son of Sardaar (2012), and Jai Ho (2014).