Nehha Pendse makes graceful Cannes 2025 debut in saree, joins India’s style icons at the French Riviera

Draped in her own silk saree, Nehha embraced a look that was both modern and rooted in tradition. Styled with a fresh, understated glamour, her ensemble included exquisite heritage jewellery from Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers — a luxury Indian brand that chose the global platform of Cannes to unveil its latest collection. “I feel most at home in a saree,” Nehha said of her sartorial choice. “And flowers have always been a part of who I am. I find them in everything I do — whether real, printed, or in subtle design details. I wanted to carry both those elements, which feel like home, onto the red carpet.”

This year’s festival saw Indian representation marked by authenticity and individual expression. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought her signature grandeur and red carpet gravitas, and Aditi Rao Hydari channelled vintage glamour with ethereal finesse, Nehha’s look offered a quieter, personal interpretation of Indian identity. Her choice of a silk saree — worn not as a costume but as a reflection of comfort and confidence — resonated with viewers and fashion critics alike.

Nehha’s appearance also spotlighted the evolving narrative around Indian fashion on international platforms. As Indian stars continue to rise globally, their style statements are moving away from formulaic fusion looks and embracing heritage garments with renewed pride. This shift, seen vividly at Cannes 2025, signals a deeper alignment of personal identity with cultural expression. With such a red carpet look Nehha Pendse joins a growing league of Indian women reclaiming global fashion spaces on their own terms. And in doing so, she has not only made a fashionable mark but also a meaningful one.