Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, were recently spotted at the revered Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, marking another stop in their ongoing spiritual journey. The couple, known for their deep-rooted spirituality, was seen offering prayers at the temple, drawing attention from fans and media alike.
A video shared by ANI showed the couple standing side by side, hands folded in reverence, as they offered their prayers. Anushka, dressed in a modest mauve ethnic suit with her head covered, and Virat, clad in a cream kurta set, maintained a respectful demeanour throughout the visit. Temple priests presented them with garlands and shawls, a customary gesture for visiting devotees.
Their visit to Ayodhya comes shortly after the duo was seen in Vrindavan, where they sought blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. The Vrindavan darshan took place just a day after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, adding a layer of personal significance to their pilgrimage.
This isn’t the first time Anushka and Virat have taken time out from their demanding schedules to embark on spiritual retreats. In the past, they have visited ashrams and temples across India, often choosing to stay low-key during these visits. However, given their celebrity status, such appearances rarely go unnoticed.
The couple's recent travels appear to be centred around reflection and gratitude, possibly marking a new chapter for them both personally and professionally. With Virat stepping away from red-ball cricket and Anushka reportedly easing back into the industry post-maternity, the temple visits could be part of a conscious effort to reconnect with their spiritual side.
The Ayodhya visit, set against the backdrop of the newly developed Ram Mandir corridor, holds cultural and symbolic relevance. Hanuman Garhi, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is one of the most visited shrines in the temple town, especially in the wake of renewed interest in Ayodhya as a pilgrimage destination. As videos and photos of their serene temple moments continue to circulate on social media, fans have been lauding the couple for embracing India’s rich spiritual traditions amid their glamorous lives.