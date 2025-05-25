Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli offer prayers at Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple

Their visit to Ayodhya comes shortly after the duo was seen in Vrindavan, where they sought blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. The Vrindavan darshan took place just a day after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, adding a layer of personal significance to their pilgrimage.

This isn’t the first time Anushka and Virat have taken time out from their demanding schedules to embark on spiritual retreats. In the past, they have visited ashrams and temples across India, often choosing to stay low-key during these visits. However, given their celebrity status, such appearances rarely go unnoticed.