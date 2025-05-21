Fans dub Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma 'King and Queen' as they share a cute moment while playing pickleball

A rain delay during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) practice turned into a light-hearted viral moment as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the squad for an impromptu game of pickleball. The star couple was spotted laughing, high-fiving, and soaking in the fun much to the delight of fans.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma steal the spotlight with pickleball

Photos shared by RCB show Virat and Anushka mid-game, sharing a perfectly timed high-five that fans couldn’t get enough of. Dinesh Karthik and his wife, squash ace Dipika Pallikal, also hit the court alongside teammates Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, and Suyash Prabhudessai, making it a star-studded, sporty affair.