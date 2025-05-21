Sports

Fans dub Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma 'King and Queen' as they share a cute moment while playing pickleball

The power couple were photographed high-fiving during a spontaneous pickleball match, as rain delayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) practice
Virat and Anushka high-fiving during their pickleball gameX
A rain delay during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) practice turned into a light-hearted viral moment as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma joined the squad for an impromptu game of pickleball. The star couple was spotted laughing, high-fiving, and soaking in the fun much to the delight of fans.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma steal the spotlight with pickleball

Photos shared by RCB show Virat and Anushka mid-game, sharing a perfectly timed high-five that fans couldn’t get enough of. Dinesh Karthik and his wife, squash ace Dipika Pallikal, also hit the court alongside teammates Phil Salt, Romario Shepherd, and Suyash Prabhudessai, making it a star-studded, sporty affair.

Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling the pair “CoupleGoals” and “King & Queen.”

One fan joked, “Bro already started playing a new sport… Olympics medal coming soon,” while another wrote, “RCB-style fun with a side of love!”

The cheerful moment comes shortly after Kohli’s emotional announcement of his retirement from Test cricket. Known for his relentless spirit and iconic leadership, Kohli’s decision marked the end of an era.

IPL 2025 final likely on May 30 as BCCI plots swift restart
