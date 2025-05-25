Diljit Dosanjh ends decade-long ties with manager Sonali Singh over alleged financial misconduct

According to reports, Diljit allegedly uncovered discrepancies in financial dealings and instances where his name was misused without consent. While neither the singer-actor nor Singh has made a public statement, industry insiders suggest the rift was irreparable, bringing a sudden halt to what had been one of the most consistent artist-manager collaborations in the Indian entertainment space.

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic. Just weeks ago, Dosanjh made headlines for his show-stopping debut at the Met Gala 2025, where he paid tribute to the Maharaja of Patiala in a striking ivory ensemble. That appearance came on the heels of his massively successful international music tour, during which he sold out major stadiums across North America, Europe, and the UK.