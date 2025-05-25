Diljit Dosanjh ends decade-long ties with manager Sonali Singh over alleged financial misconduct

Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh, has reportedly parted ways with his long-time manager Sonali Singh following allegations of financial irregularities and brand misrepresentation. The professional split marks the end of a working relationship that spanned over a decade.
According to reports, Diljit allegedly uncovered discrepancies in financial dealings and instances where his name was misused without consent. While neither the singer-actor nor Singh has made a public statement, industry insiders suggest the rift was irreparable, bringing a sudden halt to what had been one of the most consistent artist-manager collaborations in the Indian entertainment space.
The timing couldn’t be more dramatic. Just weeks ago, Dosanjh made headlines for his show-stopping debut at the Met Gala 2025, where he paid tribute to the Maharaja of Patiala in a striking ivory ensemble. That appearance came on the heels of his massively successful international music tour, during which he sold out major stadiums across North America, Europe, and the UK.
The fallout with Sonali has shocked fans and insiders alike, especially given the public admiration she has previously expressed for Diljit. In an older social media post, Singh had credited her professional achievements to her close collaboration with the star. “None of this would have been possible without my best friend and incredible human, Diljit Dosanjh… everything I could do is because of you,” she had written.
Their decade-long partnership saw Diljit rise from Punjabi music circles to global stardom, crossing over into Bollywood and Hollywood spheres, and building a brand that straddled both artistic integrity and mass appeal. While the details remain murky, the allegations suggest deeper issues of trust and mismanagement.
In an industry where transparency behind the scenes is often lacking, Diljit’s decision to sever ties hints at a conscious shift towards safeguarding his growing international brand. As of now, both parties have maintained a public silence, but sources suggest the move was final and legal teams may be involved. Whether or not more details emerge, it’s clear that Diljit is taking control of his career in a new way — one that leaves no room for compromise.