Tamannaah posts a casual selfie amid soap brand drama

Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil explained that a panel considered multiple actresses, ultimately choosing Tamannaah based on her availability, social media influence, brand compatibility, and global appeal. He clarified that this was a commercial decision, not a cultural or linguistic one.

“We want to take KSDL beyond Karnataka, beyond India. This is about business, not Kannada. Our goal is to reach a turnover of ₹5,000 crore,” Patil said.