Tamannaah posts a casual selfie amid soap brand drama
The Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), makers of the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, has stirred controversy. Pro-Kannada groups calling for a local face to represent the brand.
Government aims to globalise the iconic soap brand
Earlier this week, the state government announced Tamannaah's appointment as part of a campaign to globalise Mysore Sandal Soap, expanding its reach to Western and Gulf markets. The two-year deal, reportedly worth INR 6.2 crore, was positioned as a strategic marketing decision to boost KSDL's international visibility.
Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil explained that a panel considered multiple actresses, ultimately choosing Tamannaah based on her availability, social media influence, brand compatibility, and global appeal. He clarified that this was a commercial decision, not a cultural or linguistic one.
“We want to take KSDL beyond Karnataka, beyond India. This is about business, not Kannada. Our goal is to reach a turnover of ₹5,000 crore,” Patil said.
Pro-Kannada activists agitate
The move, however, didn’t sit well with pro-Kannada activists, who staged protests outside the KSDL factory in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. Their argument: a product that symbolizes Karnataka’s cultural heritage should be endorsed by a Kannada actor, not a Hindi film star.
“Do people buy soap because of Tamannaah? No, they buy it if they need it,” said Kannada activist Roopesh Rajanna.
“This is our product. When Puneeth Rajkumar endorsed Nandini Milk, it grew massively. We won’t allow a Hindi actor to represent Mysore Sandal Soap.”
Their concern stems from a belief that endorsing the soap with a non-Kannada face dilutes the brand’s regional identity.
Minister Patil pushed back against the criticism, citing KSDL’s improved performance under the current administration. He said production has more than doubled, and turnover and profits are on the rise. He also noted the rollout of 23 new projects and a new factory in Vijayapura as part of a larger vision for the brand’s future.
“We’ve brought in a seasoned officer from Hindustan Unilever to advise us. We’re committed to preserving Karnataka’s heritage, but we also need modern strategies to compete in global markets.”