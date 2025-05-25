Who is Shilpa Dev? A closer look at Mukul Dev’s ex-wife and their split

Mukul Dev, the versatile actor known for his performances in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Son of Sardaar, passed away recently at the age of 54. While his work in the entertainment industry earned him recognition, he was known to be fiercely protective of his private life. One aspect that remained away from the spotlight was his marriage to Shilpa Dev and the circumstances surrounding their eventual separation.
Shilpa Dev was Mukul’s wife in the early 2000s. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Sia, in 2002. Mukul once spoke fondly of the moment he found out about her birth, sharing that Shilpa had called him with the news, an experience he described as deeply moving and unforgettable. Despite their shared joy in parenthood, the marriage eventually faced difficulties.
According to various reports, the couple quietly went their separate ways in 2005. Their relationship was rarely discussed in public, and both Mukul and Shilpa chose to keep details of their personal lives away from media scrutiny. A friend and neighbour of the actor was once quoted, suggesting that the separation stemmed from “differences over trivial matters.” The source emphasised that no single person was to blame, noting that sustaining a marriage requires effort from both sides.
Mukul himself only addressed the topic once during an interview, when he was asked about the rumors surrounding his separation. He responded curtly, saying, “Who told you this? This is a very awkward question for me. I don’t talk about my family. This is a personal matter and I don’t want to comment.” His response clearly indicated his desire to keep his family life away from public speculation.
After their separation, Shilpa is believed to have moved out, taking their daughter Sia with her. Despite the split, Mukul remained a devoted father. He occasionally shared glimpses of his bond with Sia on social media, including a heartfelt birthday message in December 2022 when she turned 20: “Happy 20th to this lovely lady. Happy birthday Sia.”
Although Mukul Dev never spoke much about his personal struggles, what’s known paints the picture of a man who prioritised privacy, respected boundaries, and remained a loving father through life’s changes.