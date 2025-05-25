Who is Shilpa Dev? A closer look at Mukul Dev’s ex-wife and their split

Mukul himself only addressed the topic once during an interview, when he was asked about the rumors surrounding his separation. He responded curtly, saying, “Who told you this? This is a very awkward question for me. I don’t talk about my family. This is a personal matter and I don’t want to comment.” His response clearly indicated his desire to keep his family life away from public speculation.

After their separation, Shilpa is believed to have moved out, taking their daughter Sia with her. Despite the split, Mukul remained a devoted father. He occasionally shared glimpses of his bond with Sia on social media, including a heartfelt birthday message in December 2022 when she turned 20: “Happy 20th to this lovely lady. Happy birthday Sia.”

Although Mukul Dev never spoke much about his personal struggles, what’s known paints the picture of a man who prioritised privacy, respected boundaries, and remained a loving father through life’s changes.