While ageing may seem daunting to many, there is also incredible beauty in it: Jacqueline Fernandez
It has just dropped—and no, we’re not talking about another glitzy red-carpet moment or a high-octane Bollywood masala flick. We’re talking about Hai Junoon, Jacqueline Fernandez’s first-ever web series—a 20-episode celebration of dance, music, and the fierce energy that made her the icon she is today.
Jacqueline Fernandez: In rhythm with herself
“A web series is something completely new for me. I shot for it last year, and it’s finally here. I’m really excited about this since it’s my first web series and it combines two things I absolutely love. It’s something fresh that I’m bringing to the table this year,” Jacqueline shares with unmistakable excitement. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
We caught up with Jacqueline at a recently held Blenders Pride event to more about her life. This year, Jacqueline isn’t just tiptoeing through genres—she’s diving in headfirst with two major comedies: Housefull 5 and Welcome. “Yes, there’s a lot of laughter coming your way,” she grins.
And while it may be her first foray into the web space, stepping into something new has never scared Jacqueline—after all, her journey from beauty queen to Bollywood star was fueled by that same spark of curiosity and determination.
“Both were dreams of mine, but I had always wanted to become an actor since childhood. As for pageantry, seeing winners like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra inspired me greatly. Not only are they incredible role models, but there is also immense pride in representing your country on such a platform. I feel very blessed to have had that experience with Miss Sri Lanka, as it also helped me gain recognition in the film industry.”
Recognition, yes—but from Kick to Race 2, and Judwaa 2, it’s clear she’s not here just to be seen—she wants to transform, to immerse, to be part of stories that move her. “For me, it all starts with the first narration. When everything aligns— the role, script, director, on-set energy, and co-actors—it helps me decide on a project. I consider both the team and my contribution; I am drawn to roles that challenge me, bring something new, and feel unique to my journey as an actor,” she affirms.
That explains why we don’t see Jacqueline in every second film hitting theatres. “There was a time when I was shooting four films a year while also managing TV shows, brand endorsements, and frequent travel. But now, I prioritise myself and choose projects I truly believe in. Dividing my time across so many commitments was challenging, not impossible— but I’ve realised that focusing on one thing at a time feels far more productive,” she explains.
And that clarity and prioritisation of self is hard-earned—shaped by experience and the quiet wisdom that comes with time. At 39, Jacqueline does look at life differently. “As you grow older, you learn so much. While aging may seem daunting to many, there is also incredible beauty in it. You become more accepting, calmer, and gain a deeper sense of self-worth, making ageing a true celebration— especially with the wisdom you gain along the way,” she says.
Her approach to fitness mirrors this inner growth. “In the beginning, fitness was primarily about aesthetics for me. Coming from pageantry, modeling, and the film industry, I felt the need to stay fit to maintain a certain appearance. But over time, it has evolved into something much deeper—a spiritual and mental experience. There is a profound science behind how fitness enhances every aspect of life, and that understanding has kept me dedicated and consistent. I now approach it differently, viewing it as a vital discipline essential for anyone seeking a high-quality life,” Jacqueline explains.
On screen, she transforms; off screen, she retreats—into a quiet life few might expect from a star. “Acting is an unusual profession because it requires you to embody personalities that aren’t your own and make them completely believable. For me, one of my greatest strengths has been staying true to my most authentic self—both on and off set. No matter the role I take on, I place immense value on maintaining that authenticity.”
And when she’s not in front of the camera? “Outside of work, if I’m not shooting, my day always includes training—working out is a constant for me. But honestly, when I’m not working, I’m a total homebody. It’s hard to get me to leave the house, and my friends find it super annoying because I rarely go out for lunches or dinners. It’s a rare occasion when I do! I just love my solitude and being in my own space. Even when I have people over, I prefer it to be at home—it’s my safe space, and it makes me happy. Plus, my cats are there, and I really don’t like leaving them. There’s always something to do when you have that time and space for yourself. Since work keeps me so busy and involves a lot of travel, I don’t get much time at home. That’s why I truly cherish the moments when I can just be by myself and unwind.”
It’s this sense of balance—between the noise and the stillness, the spotlight and the self—that’s helped her stay grounded, especially in an industry where pressure is part of the package. “People often ask me about my workouts—how much I lift, what my routine is—but my first question to them is: Are you meditating? Are you praying? Are you having real conversations with yourself ? Because that inner work is far more important. You can keep improving yourself aesthetically, but if you’re not working on what truly matters inside, it won’t mean much,” she says, signing off.
Hai Junnon! is streaming on Hotstar
