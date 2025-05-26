While ageing may seem daunting to many, there is also incredible beauty in it: Jacqueline Fernandez

On screen, she transforms; off screen, she retreats—into a quiet life few might expect from a star. “Acting is an unusual profession because it requires you to embody personalities that aren’t your own and make them completely believable. For me, one of my greatest strengths has been staying true to my most authentic self—both on and off set. No matter the role I take on, I place immense value on maintaining that authenticity.”

And when she’s not in front of the camera? “Outside of work, if I’m not shooting, my day always includes training—working out is a constant for me. But honestly, when I’m not working, I’m a total homebody. It’s hard to get me to leave the house, and my friends find it super annoying because I rarely go out for lunches or dinners. It’s a rare occasion when I do! I just love my solitude and being in my own space. Even when I have people over, I prefer it to be at home—it’s my safe space, and it makes me happy. Plus, my cats are there, and I really don’t like leaving them. There’s always something to do when you have that time and space for yourself. Since work keeps me so busy and involves a lot of travel, I don’t get much time at home. That’s why I truly cherish the moments when I can just be by myself and unwind.”

It’s this sense of balance—between the noise and the stillness, the spotlight and the self—that’s helped her stay grounded, especially in an industry where pressure is part of the package. “People often ask me about my workouts—how much I lift, what my routine is—but my first question to them is: Are you meditating? Are you praying? Are you having real conversations with yourself ? Because that inner work is far more important. You can keep improving yourself aesthetically, but if you’re not working on what truly matters inside, it won’t mean much,” she says, signing off.

Hai Junnon! is streaming on Hotstar

