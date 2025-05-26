Who is Lewis Pullman? Kaia Gerber’s rumoured BF is a nepo kid and an MCU star
Kaia Gerber appears to have moved on from her high-profile romance with Elvis star Austin Butler — and her new beau is making waves in both Hollywood and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The model and actress was recently spotted with Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman during a night out at the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, headlined by Succession’s Sarah Snook. According to reports, Kaia rested her head on Lewis’ shoulder throughout the performance, adding fuel to the relationship buzz.
What do we know about Lewis Pullman and his relationship with Kaia Gerber?
While neither party has confirmed the relationship, the duo were first seen together earlier this year when Kaia reportedly attended Lewis’ birthday celebration in Los Angeles. Sources tell they’ve been spending time together, describing them as a ‘cute couple’ who are ‘very low-key’.
Lewis, 32, is no stranger to the spotlight — he’s the son of veteran actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Spaceballs) and dancer-choreographer Tamara Hurwitz. Raised between Los Angeles and Montana, Lewis grew up far from Hollywood’s glare. In fact, he didn’t watch much TV as a child.
After discovering acting in high school, Lewis built a steady career with standout roles in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Strangers: Prey at Night. But his breakout moment came in Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred opposite Tom Cruise as Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd. He won acclaim for his role as Calvin Evans in Lessons in Chemistry, opposite Brie Larson. Next up? Lewis joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sentry in Thunderbolts. He also appeared in the 2024 thriller Skincare, and previously starred in the genre-bending series Outer Range.
Outside of acting, Lewis is the drummer for indie band Atta Boy, who reunited in 2020 after an eight-year hiatus. Prior to Kaia, he dated actress Rainey Qualley — daughter of Andie MacDowell and sister to Maid star Margaret Qualley — from 2020 to 2023. True to form, Lewis kept that relationship under wraps, and doesn’t maintain a public social media presence. Now with Kaia Gerber on his arm and a superhero suit in the pipeline, Lewis Pullman is poised to become Hollywood’s next big thing — without making a lot of noise about it.