Who is Lewis Pullman? Kaia Gerber’s rumoured BF is a nepo kid and an MCU star

While neither party has confirmed the relationship, the duo were first seen together earlier this year when Kaia reportedly attended Lewis’ birthday celebration in Los Angeles. Sources tell they’ve been spending time together, describing them as a ‘cute couple’ who are ‘very low-key’.

Lewis, 32, is no stranger to the spotlight — he’s the son of veteran actor Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Spaceballs) and dancer-choreographer Tamara Hurwitz. Raised between Los Angeles and Montana, Lewis grew up far from Hollywood’s glare. In fact, he didn’t watch much TV as a child.

After discovering acting in high school, Lewis built a steady career with standout roles in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Strangers: Prey at Night. But his breakout moment came in Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred opposite Tom Cruise as Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd. He won acclaim for his role as Calvin Evans in Lessons in Chemistry, opposite Brie Larson. Next up? Lewis joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sentry in Thunderbolts. He also appeared in the 2024 thriller Skincare, and previously starred in the genre-bending series Outer Range.