Akshay Kumar speaks out on Hera Pheri 3 drama, stands by Paresh Rawal

The controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines for a while now, particularly due to the fallout between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The unexpected exit of Paresh Rawal from the film midway sparked significant backlash, not just within the industry but also among fans. The situation escalated to the point where Akshay Kumar reportedly took legal action against his long-time co-star.
Addressing the issue publicly for the first time, Akshay spoke at the trailer launch event of Housefull 5. When asked about the growing criticism against Paresh Rawal by fans, Akshay was quick to come to his defence. He said, “I’ve been working with Paresh Rawal for over 30 years. We’ve done numerous films together, and I have a lot of admiration for him. More than a colleague, I consider him a friend.” Akshay made it clear that the matter is now in legal hands and emphasized that it’s no longer appropriate to discuss details publicly. “This is a court matter now. Whatever happens regarding Hera Pheri 3 will be resolved through legal channels. But my respect and regard for Paresh Rawal as an actor and as a person remain unchanged,” he stated.
The actor, who is also co-producing Hera Pheri 3 in addition to playing a lead role, has taken issue with what he described as Paresh Rawal’s “unprofessional” exit from the project. Reports indicate that Akshay initiated legal proceedings due to the disruption caused by Rawal’s sudden departure. In response, Paresh Rawal recently confirmed via social media that his legal team has already issued a formal reply to the claims made against him.
Despite the ongoing legal drama, Akshay’s recent comments reflect a tone of respect and long-standing camaraderie, indicating that while the dispute is serious, it hasn’t completely severed personal ties between the two actors.