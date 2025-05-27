Akshay Kumar speaks out on Hera Pheri 3 drama, stands by Paresh Rawal

The actor, who is also co-producing Hera Pheri 3 in addition to playing a lead role, has taken issue with what he described as Paresh Rawal’s “unprofessional” exit from the project. Reports indicate that Akshay initiated legal proceedings due to the disruption caused by Rawal’s sudden departure. In response, Paresh Rawal recently confirmed via social media that his legal team has already issued a formal reply to the claims made against him.

Despite the ongoing legal drama, Akshay’s recent comments reflect a tone of respect and long-standing camaraderie, indicating that while the dispute is serious, it hasn’t completely severed personal ties between the two actors.