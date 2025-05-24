Paresh Rawal Quits Hera Pheri 3, returns Rs 11 lakh to Akshay Kumar

According to reports, Paresh Rawal has officially returned the signing amount he had received for the film, signaling the end of his involvement in the much-anticipated sequel. The report reveals that the actor refunded ₹11 lakh, the amount initially paid to him as a signing fee. Notably, he didn’t just return the principal amount but also included 15% annual interest, along with a little extra as a gesture of goodwill. A source has revealed, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series.” The move appears to have been made to close the chapter amicably and professionally. Further details about Paresh Rawal’s contract also shed light on the financial arrangements that were in place. “Paresh Rawal was paid ₹11 lakh as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at ₹15 crore. The term sheet mentioned that he would receive the balance amount—₹14.89 crore—only one month after the release of the film,” the source explained.