Akshay Kumar’s lawyer explains legal action against Paresh Rawal over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Akshay Kumar’s banner, Cape of Good Films, has initiated legal proceedings against veteran actor Paresh Rawal following his abrupt withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3.
The Priyadarshan-directed film is the much-anticipated next chapter in the beloved comedy franchise, which has built a loyal fanbase over the past two decades.
According to reports, Akshay is seeking ₹25 crore in damages from Rawal for his sudden exit. Director Priyadarshan confirmed that the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, had already begun work on the film.
“All the contracts were signed. Just ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL teaser. We all agreed to do Hera Pheri 3, and it was only then that Akshay purchased the franchise rights,” he shared.
Rawal’s departure, therefore, puts Akshay at significant financial risk.
Speaking to PTI, Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, which represents Cape of Good Films, confirmed that a legal notice has been issued to Rawal, citing “severe legal consequences” for violating contractual commitments.
Why Paresh Rawal’s exit is a major setback
Rawal’s decision has stunned both the industry and fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for the franchise's return. His iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two films (2000 and 2006) was a major draw, and his return had sparked renewed excitement.
Tidke pointed out that Rawal had publicly confirmed his involvement in January. "Based on that, contracts were finalised, trailers planned, and about 3.5 minutes of the actual film had already been shot," she said.
Financial and reputational consequences
Rawal’s sudden pullout has led to considerable disruption. “We were blindsided when he served notice that he was stepping away from the project,” Tidke stated. “Substantial amounts had already been spent—on the cast, crew, equipment, and logistics.”
Beyond financial loss, she highlighted the reputational damage to the franchise and the disappointment among fans. “Coordinated schedules with senior actors are now in disarray, and the franchise itself has taken a hit,” she added.
Cape of Good Films has given Rawal a seven-day window to respond. While the legal team has not revealed a specific compensation amount publicly, they emphasized that the damages are substantial.
“We’re still hoping for an amicable resolution, but for now, the legal process is underway,” Tidke said.
Priyadarshan previously disclosed that Akshay Kumar was visibly emotional upon hearing the news of Rawal’s exit, underlining the personal and professional blow dealt by the development. With the future of Hera Pheri 3 now hanging in the balance, the saga has left both the industry and fans watching closely.