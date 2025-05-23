Akshay Kumar’s lawyer explains legal action against Paresh Rawal over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Akshay Kumar’s banner, Cape of Good Films, has initiated legal proceedings against veteran actor Paresh Rawal following his abrupt withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3.

The Priyadarshan-directed film is the much-anticipated next chapter in the beloved comedy franchise, which has built a loyal fanbase over the past two decades.

Reports suggest Akshay is seeking ₹25 crore in damages

According to reports, Akshay is seeking ₹25 crore in damages from Rawal for his sudden exit. Director Priyadarshan confirmed that the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, had already begun work on the film.

“All the contracts were signed. Just ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL teaser. We all agreed to do Hera Pheri 3, and it was only then that Akshay purchased the franchise rights,” he shared.

Rawal’s departure, therefore, puts Akshay at significant financial risk.

Speaking to PTI, Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, which represents Cape of Good Films, confirmed that a legal notice has been issued to Rawal, citing “severe legal consequences” for violating contractual commitments.