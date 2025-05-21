Suniel Shetty calls Paresh Rawal’s exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ shocking

In an interview, Suniel Shetty made it clear: Hera Pheri 3 just wouldn’t be the same without Paresh Rawal. “It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can’t happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn’t,” he stated, adding, “Raju and Shyam, if they’re not hammered by Babu here, it doesn’t work.”

“This is a crisis. We’re in the middle of this film, and it’s the biggest shock,” Suniel added, “You know, this film is really important for our mental health. I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Interestingly, Suniel didn’t hear the news from the production team; it was his kids who filled him in. “They both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking ‘papa what is this?’ And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like ‘holy s***’,” he shared with a media house.