Alia Bhatt attends BFF’s wedding celebrations in Spain after Cannes debut

After her dazzling yet controversial "saree" look at Cannes Film Festival 2025, Alia Bhatt was seen flying to Spain to attend her best friend’s wedding! The actress joined her BFF Tanya Saha Gupta and fiancé David Angelov’s wedding celebration in Spain recently. A video from the festivities went viral on social media, and the actress made our heads turn in a unique fusion look, where she was seen pairing a traditional lehenga with a bandanna and sunglasses, and fans are going gaga over her look! Alia’s friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also seen in the video!
Alia Bhatt never misses the special moments of her girl gang, and this time too it was no different! After her showstopping looks on the last day at Cannes, the actress slayed her looks at her best friend’s wedding celebration. A video shows Alia sporting a multi-coloured kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She paired the outfit with a purple bandanna, and dark sunglasses, exuding boho-chic vibes! The actress radiated pure joy, seen laughing wholeheartedly as she stood surrounded by the newlyweds and her close-knit girl gang. Meanwhile, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was seen in a purple lehenga in the video.
The video also went viral on the Reddit page. Fans lauded Alia’s bond with her besties. While one commented, "She is so lucky to have kept strong bond with her girlfriends which are there from her school times, effort really matters," another one said, "She looks so happy and cute here. This red lehenga suits her beautifully." "So lucky to have such a big group of girlfriends that too from childhood," read another comment, while another netizen praised her look and wrote, "The bandana is a cool touch to the outfit."