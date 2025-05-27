Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, shares health update after singer’s brain condition diagnosis

Taking to Billy's Instagram, Alexis expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans. In a post featuring a family photo with their daughters, Della and Remy, she wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery and look forward to seeing you all in the future. – Alexis Roderick Joel."

Billy’s NPH diagnosis was publicly announced on Friday, and shortly after, he shared that he would be canceling all upcoming concerts due to the impact of his condition, which had worsened following recent performances.