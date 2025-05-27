Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, shares health update after singer’s brain condition diagnosis

Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, has shared an update on his health following his recent brain condition diagnosis. The American singer has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that affects the brain’s fluid regulation.
Taking to Billy's Instagram, Alexis expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans. In a post featuring a family photo with their daughters, Della and Remy, she wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery and look forward to seeing you all in the future. – Alexis Roderick Joel."
Billy’s NPH diagnosis was publicly announced on Friday, and shortly after, he shared that he would be canceling all upcoming concerts due to the impact of his condition, which had worsened following recent performances.
“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audiences, and thank you for your understanding,” Billy said in a statement.
It was also shared that Billy is currently undergoing specialized physical therapy under the supervision of his medical team. Doctors have advised him to refrain from performing during his recovery period.
The statement further reassured fans that Billy is deeply thankful for their support during this challenging time and expressed hope for the day he can return to the stage. Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded through their original payment method.
This news comes after an incident in February when Billy fell during a concert at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Just a month later, he had announced the postponement of concerts through June, citing his medical condition.