Cannes 2025: Rajiv Adatia compares the film festival to PVR Juhu
Rajiv Adatia has stirred up conversation online after taking a jab at the growing number of celebrities and influencers attending the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Known for his appearances on Bigg Boss and Celebrity MasterChef, Rajiv didn’t hold back when sharing his opinion on the Cannes red carpet.
Rajiv Adatia: Cannes' "wow moment" is gone
In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram Story, Rajiv quipped, “Going to Cannes was like a wow moment before! Now seeing this year, it’s like going to PVR Juhu! Woh chale, hum bhi chale.”
He compared Cannes to PVR Juhu, a well-known Mumbai theatre where celebrities are often seen, to suggest that the film festival now feels too crowded to be special.
His post also seemed to take aim at those walking the Cannes red carpet primarily to represent brands rather than promote films. Without naming names, his message echoed a growing sentiment online about the commercialisation and influencer-driven presence at the festival.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival saw a strong turnout from Bollywood, with stars like Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar in attendance, alongside numerous social media influencers. But according to Rajiv, the once-prestigious event is starting to feel a bit too commonplace.