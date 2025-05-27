Cannes 2025: Rajiv Adatia compares the film festival to PVR Juhu

Rajiv Adatia has stirred up conversation online after taking a jab at the growing number of celebrities and influencers attending the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Known for his appearances on Bigg Boss and Celebrity MasterChef, Rajiv didn’t hold back when sharing his opinion on the Cannes red carpet.

Rajiv Adatia: Cannes' "wow moment" is gone

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram Story, Rajiv quipped, “Going to Cannes was like a wow moment before! Now seeing this year, it’s like going to PVR Juhu! Woh chale, hum bhi chale.”

He compared Cannes to PVR Juhu, a well-known Mumbai theatre where celebrities are often seen, to suggest that the film festival now feels too crowded to be special.