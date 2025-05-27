Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela slams fashion platform for claiming she blocked stairs for photoshoot

The controversy erupted after Diet Sabya, known for its call-outs and fashion policing, implied that Urvashi had caused inconvenience at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by staging a shoot on a hotel staircase. Urvashi, however, dismissed the claim as baseless and defamatory.

“Let the truth reign,” she wrote. “I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies… Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India’s pride on the global stage.” The statement didn’t hold back on firepower. Urvashi alleged that Diet Sabya engages in targeted trolling and even accused the page of monetised criticism, adding, “No matter how hard you troll me, we will never pay you like others. #paidtrolls.”

She also urged her fans, followers, and the wider entertainment community to disregard the account’s commentary, which she termed ‘irrelevant slander’. Declaring herself ‘a force that leads and inspires’, Urvashi positioned herself as a symbol of resilience and international acclaim. With this strongly-worded comeback, the actress has reignited debates around the ethics of anonymous online watchdogs and the fine line between criticism and bullying in the digital age.