Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams unnamed actress for ousting ‘Spirit’ script

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has stirred a social media storm after posting a sharply worded message, widely speculated to be aimed at Deepika Padukone. On Monday night, the director of Animal and Kabir Singh took to X to voice his frustration over an unnamed actress leaving his upcoming film Spirit, which features Prabhas in the lead role. The timing and context of his post have led fans to speculate that it was aimed at Deepika, who recently exited the project and was replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls out an unnamed actress on social media