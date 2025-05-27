Dubai woman detained for trespassing at Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai home

In a bizarre turn of events, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur found himself in an unsettling situation when a woman allegedly trespassed into his Mumbai residence claiming to be a fan. The incident took place on the evening of May 26 at Kapur’s home in Pacific Heights, Rizvi Complex, located in the upscale Bandra West neighbourhood.

Aditya Roy Kapur confronts uninvited guest at his Bandra apartment; FIR registered

The woman, identified as Gajala Kariya Siddhiqui (47), is a resident of Dubai and reportedly entered the building carrying multiple gift bags. She convinced the housemaid, Sangeeta Arjun Pawar, that she had an appointment with the actor. Mistaking her for a fashion designer — a regular visitor to the house — the maid allowed her inside. Later that evening, when Aditya returned from a shoot, he was taken aback to find an unfamiliar woman waiting in his home. After calmly questioning her, he realised he had never met her before. Despite being asked to leave, the woman refused, stating she intended to stay ‘forever’. Concerned for his safety, Aditya immediately contacted his bodyguard and security team. As she was a woman, no physical force was used. The Khar Police were alerted and dispatched female constables to the scene. The woman was eventually detained without resistance.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Section 331(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to unlawful entry and trespassing. The woman is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Speaking to the press, Sangeeta, who has worked with the actor for eight years, recalled, “I assumed she was a designer. Aditya sir was calm and respectful, but the situation was scary. We immediately called security and the police.”

This incident comes days after another security scare involving Salman Khan, where a fan reportedly tried to enter his Galaxy Apartments home. With growing concerns over celebrity safety, the episode serves as another reminder of the thin line between admiration and obsession.