'Projects choose me & characters find me' says Costao actor Mahika Sharma

With a flair for comedy and a fearless screen presence, Mahika Sharma is making her mark. Known for diverse roles across television and film, she gained prominence with her portrayal in the TV show F.I.R. and the Bollywood comedy film Mr. Joe B. Carvalho.



In 2025, Sharma expanded her filmography with a significant role in biographical crime drama Costao. She plays its villain Peter D’Mello's young wife, Cassandra. Directed by Sejal Shah, film star Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who exposes a major gold smuggling operation in the 1990s.

Though new to the industry, Sharma has a head on her shoulders. She says it’s always joyful to work with seasoned actors. “When you start off, you don’t choose, you just audition. I always wanted to work with Nawaz sir. My character, Cassandra, is a young girl who gets caught up in bigger politics. My reel roles have somehow run parallel to my real life. Before I got Costao, I was figuring out how to sustain myself in Mumbai. Cassandra came to me at a time when I think I needed her the most.”

Actor Mahika Sharma shares her journey so far