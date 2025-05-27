What’s Sonam Bajwa’s net worth?

In interviews, Sonam has opened up about the challenges she faced growing up. In a previous interview, she revealed being bullied for her skin tone, “As a Punjabi, I wasn't gori chitti (fair) enough. Some relatives never even invited me to their homes. I’ve never seen their houses while growing up.”

She also shared in another interview that she turned down kissing scenes in Bollywood, fearing how it would be received by her conservative audience. “I kept thinking, ‘Will Punjab be okay with it? Will my family understand it’s just for a film?’ Those questions held me back at the time,” she said.