What’s Sonam Bajwa’s net worth?

Sonam Bajwa, once mocked for her appearance and hesitant about bold scenes, is now one of the most bankable stars in Punjabi cinema. The actress, who reportedly charges Rs 3 crore per film, has an estimated net worth of Rs 40 crore.
Born on August 16, 1989, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, to a Punjabi Sikh family, Sonam turns 35 this year. Before entering the entertainment world, she graduated from Delhi University and briefly worked as a cabin crew member.
Her move to Mumbai in 2012 marked a turning point. That's when she participated in a popular beauty pageant that year, eventually setting her sights on films.
Sonam's hit movies
Sonam made her acting debut opposite Gippy Grewal in Best of Luck (2013) and soon starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the National Award-winning Punjab 1984 (2014). Over the past ten years, she has headlined a series of Punjabi blockbusters including Sardaar Ji, Manje Bistre, Honsla Rakh, Guddiyan Patole, and Carry on Jatta 3.
In interviews, Sonam has opened up about the challenges she faced growing up. In a previous interview, she revealed being bullied for her skin tone, “As a Punjabi, I wasn't gori chitti (fair) enough. Some relatives never even invited me to their homes. I’ve never seen their houses while growing up.”
She also shared in another interview that she turned down kissing scenes in Bollywood, fearing how it would be received by her conservative audience. “I kept thinking, ‘Will Punjab be okay with it? Will my family understand it’s just for a film?’ Those questions held me back at the time,” she said.
Most recently seen in Kudi Haryane Val Di, a romantic comedy released on June 14, Sonam is set to return to the big screen in Nikka Zaildar 4 opposite Ammy Virk. The film is slated for release on March 7, 2025.