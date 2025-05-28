Ashok Saraf receives Padma Shri for iconic contributions to Indian cinema

Born in 1947 in Mumbai, Ashok Saraf kicked off his acting journey in 1969 with the Marathi film Janaki. Over the next fifty years, he appeared in more than 300 films, becoming a beloved figure not just in Maharashtra but throughout India. Affectionately known as “Mama,” Ashok Saraf's iconic works include Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Aptya Gharat Gharoba, Bhootacha Bhau, and Dhumdhadaka. His unique talent for blending humour with heartfelt moments has made him a favourite across generations.

After receiving the award, Ashok expressed his joy on social media. He conveyed his gratitude in Marathi, writing, “The Padma Shri honour is a special moment in my life. I thank the Maharashtra Government. Thank you to my family, colleagues, and audience — this wouldn’t have been possible without your love. Let your love and blessings remain the same forever.”