Brooklyn Beckham held hostage by wife Nicola Peltz, family claims in shocking report

Concerns are reportedly mounting within the Beckham family over Nicola Peltz’s influence on Brooklyn Beckham, amid ongoing speculation about a growing rift between him and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. According to a recent report, the Beckham parents feel that their eldest son may be under his wife’s control.
A source close to the family said, “Brooklyn is now being referred to as ‘the hostage.’ Those who care about him fear he’s being manipulated by Nicola, and it’s heartbreaking to witness.”
This revelation followed Brooklyn’s recent Instagram post—a video showing him riding a motorcycle with Nicola, which raised eyebrows. Alongside the footage, he penned a deeply affectionate caption: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”
The source expressed scepticism about the authenticity of the post, suggesting it was out of character for Brooklyn. “Videos like this are just not something he usually does. He’s a romantic, yes, but this isn’t his style at all. It makes you wonder whether Nicola had a hand in putting it together,” the insider claimed.
However, others have defended the couple. Another source, “It’s unfortunate that a simple expression of love and appreciation for one’s wife is being twisted. This is just another example of baseless, unnecessary personal attacks. Hopefully, it stops soon.” Rumours of tension between Brooklyn and his famous family have been circulating for months. The speculation intensified after the 26-year-old and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday celebrations.
Although neither Brooklyn nor Nicola has publicly addressed the rift, sources suggest the situation has created emotional distance between him and his parents. Whether these concerns will be resolved or further strain the family dynamic remains to be seen.