Brooklyn Beckham held hostage by wife Nicola Peltz, family claims in shocking report

A source close to the family said, “Brooklyn is now being referred to as ‘the hostage.’ Those who care about him fear he’s being manipulated by Nicola, and it’s heartbreaking to witness.”

This revelation followed Brooklyn’s recent Instagram post—a video showing him riding a motorcycle with Nicola, which raised eyebrows. Alongside the footage, he penned a deeply affectionate caption: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

The source expressed scepticism about the authenticity of the post, suggesting it was out of character for Brooklyn. “Videos like this are just not something he usually does. He’s a romantic, yes, but this isn’t his style at all. It makes you wonder whether Nicola had a hand in putting it together,” the insider claimed.