Deepika Padukone says, ‘I stand by my decisions‘ amid ‘Spirit‘ controversy

Amid swirling headlines and debates surrounding her unexpected exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Deepika Padukone has finally spoken up—though she didn’t drop any names and directly speak about the controversy. Instead of diving into the drama, she opted for a composed approach, letting her demeanour and words convey her message.
The Bollywood star made a striking appearance at a Cartier event in Stockholm this week, appearing unfazed by the surrounding noise. During an interview at the event, she shared her core belief, “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic.”
She went on to say, “And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium.”
Fans quickly interpreted her remarks as a subtle yet impactful response to her recent fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who reportedly became frustrated with Deepika’s requests for limited working hours, extra pay beyond a 100-day schedule, and changes to their contract.
While Deepika maintained a diplomatic stance, Sandeep hinted at feelings of betrayal on X, stating, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith... But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”
With Triptii Dimri now taking the lead role, Spirit is moving forward without Deepika. However, her fans believe her choice marks a significant shift in how leading actresses are negotiating their creative boundaries and finding balance.
Amid the swirling headlines over her exit from Spirit, Deepika Padukone brought effortless elegance to the Cartier high jewellery event in Stockholm. Dressed in a sculptural blood-red Ashi Studio gown with a floor-sweeping train, she paired the look with Cartier’s Pavocelle necklace, featuring a 58.08-carat sapphire. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika’s slicked-back hair and soft glam makeup completed her show-stopping look.