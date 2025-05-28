Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness opens up on ‘betrayal’ as the divorce is finalised

Producer and philanthropist Deborra-Lee Furness makes her first public statement since filing for divorce from husband, actor Hugh Jackman. The former couple were married for 27 years and share two children. The Deadpool & Wolverine star has recently been romantically linked to American actress Sutton Foster.
Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness speaks up for the first time since filing for divorce from the actor. The 69-year-old actress said in a statement, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”
Deborra and Hugh, 56, wed in 1996 before announcing their amicable separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
She called their split “a profound wound that cuts deep.”
Deborra adds, “However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”
According to Deborra, the process has helped her as she “gained much knowledge and wisdom.”
“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom,” she told a media house.
Deborra shared the “one thing” she’s learned is “that none of this is personal.”
“We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful,” she concluded.
In early January, Hugh was photographed holding hands with his former Music Man co-star Sutton Foster for a low-key, laughter-filled night out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Sutton, 50, filed for divorce in October 2024 from husband Ted Griffin following 10 years of marriage.