Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness opens up on ‘betrayal’ as the divorce is finalised

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness speaks up for the first time since filing for divorce from the actor. The 69-year-old actress said in a statement, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

Deborra and Hugh, 56, wed in 1996 before announcing their amicable separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

She called their split “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Deborra adds, “However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”