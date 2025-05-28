Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to social media glitch: “Can it stop liking pages on its own?”

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly a pan-India superstar, known for seamlessly balancing roles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Her recent appearances in Aaj Ki Raat and Nasha have only reaffirmed her versatility and screen presence, earning her admiration from fans and critics alike. Whether it’s dance numbers or a layered character portrayal like Bhavani in Odela 2, Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her effortless charm and evolving craft.
Tamannaah, o Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a candid moment with her followers. She posted a story expressing her confusion with the platform’s algorithm, saying it had automatically liked a picture on its own. Taking to her stories she wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.”
Amid the alleged spat between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga regarding his film Spirit, a video featuring Deepika from the promotions of her 2020 film Chhapaak has been doing the rounds of the internet. The video has Deepika clapping back at a journalist who implied that her husband Ranveer Singh has also invested in the film. Netizens noticed that Tamannaah ‘liked’ the post, thus implying that she was supporting Deepika in the debate.
The video was shared with the text, “Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, double standards.” However, Tamannaah has now posted on her Instagram Stories insisting that she did not ‘like’ the post, but the algorithm did it on its own.