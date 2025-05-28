Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to social media glitch: “Can it stop liking pages on its own?”

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly a pan-India superstar, known for seamlessly balancing roles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Her recent appearances in Aaj Ki Raat and Nasha have only reaffirmed her versatility and screen presence, earning her admiration from fans and critics alike. Whether it’s dance numbers or a layered character portrayal like Bhavani in Odela 2, Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her effortless charm and evolving craft.

Tamannaah Bhatia puts up a goofy story to call out Instagram glitch

Tamannaah, o Wednesday, took to Instagram to share a candid moment with her followers. She posted a story expressing her confusion with the platform’s algorithm, saying it had automatically liked a picture on its own. Taking to her stories she wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.”