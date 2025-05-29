Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty acquired by a cosmetics giant in USD 1 billion mega deal

“From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skincare and hybrid makeup you can use every day,” Hailey stated. “Our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community.So today, I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of Rhode,” Hailey shared on Instagram.