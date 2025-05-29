Alia Bhatt amps up her wedding guest look in a stunning Shantnu & Nikhil couture creation

Alia Bhatt makes sure that all her looks, especially if she's attending a wedding, is always on point. While her last day's wedding guest attire where she paired a multicoloured lehenga with a bandanna and shades added a lot of freshness and drama, her new look drop from her BFF Tanya Saha Gupta's Spain wedding, is an absolute fresh take on occasionwear...it is tailored, tonal, and totally Alia!
Alia Bhatt just proved that wedding guest dressing can be sharp, sophisticated, and anything but expected. Wearing a bespoke Shantnu & Nikhil Couture creation, Alia brought effortless elegance to her friend’s wedding in an all-ivory look that played with the codes of tradition and tailoring.
Her look featured a menswear-inspired Sherwani, reimagined with a feminine edge — hand-embroidered in tonal silk threads, delicate dori work, and freshwater pearls, with flora and fauna motifs blooming across the surface like a mirage in pearled ivory. It was styled over a pearl-detailed bralette blouse and anchored with the brand’s signature draped skirt, creating a silhouette that felt both powerful and poetic.
A custom clutch with pearl and gold detailing completed the look — soft, strong, and unmistakably couture. Designed entirely for her, the look channels Alia’s personal style: modern, minimal, and quietly commanding — a perfect balance of grace and grit.
Though her fans and netizens loved her attire, they didn't really approve of her slick bun. While one wrote "fashion game too strong but not the chipku bun again", while another wrote she loves to ruin good looks with "chipku buns".