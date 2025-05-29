Alia Bhatt amps up her wedding guest look in a stunning Shantnu & Nikhil couture creation

Alia Bhatt just proved that wedding guest dressing can be sharp, sophisticated, and anything but expected. Wearing a bespoke Shantnu & Nikhil Couture creation, Alia brought effortless elegance to her friend’s wedding in an all-ivory look that played with the codes of tradition and tailoring.

Her look featured a menswear-inspired Sherwani, reimagined with a feminine edge — hand-embroidered in tonal silk threads, delicate dori work, and freshwater pearls, with flora and fauna motifs blooming across the surface like a mirage in pearled ivory. It was styled over a pearl-detailed bralette blouse and anchored with the brand’s signature draped skirt, creating a silhouette that felt both powerful and poetic.