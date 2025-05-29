Ileana D’Cruz showcases her baby bump as she prepares to welcome second baby

It was in January, when Ileana hinted that she may be pregnant with her second child as she shared a video to wish Happy New Year to her fans and followers. The actress in February confirmed her second pregnancy while giving a sneak peek into her midnight cravings.

She posted a picture of her midnight snack and antacid. For the caption, she wrote, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant,” thus confirming she is embracing motherhood for the second time.

It was in 2023, when Ileana got married to Dolan in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The same year in April announced the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you, my little darling.” In August, she announced the birth of her son and wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”