Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others mourn the passing away of South actor Rajesh

The South film industry is in deep grief after learning about the passing away of veteran actor Rajesh Williams. He breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday at the age of 75.

Celebs mourn the death of actor Rajesh Williams

Expressing his grief, superstar Rajinikanth penned on his X timeline, “The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace.My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Another Southern sensation, Kamal Haasan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Among the actors who were passionate about acting, my dear friend Rajesh was known for his extensive reading and thoughtful reflection on what he read. His passing, having lived his life with enthusiasm and action until the very end, brings great sadness. I express my condolences to the family who are grieving his loss." Kamal Haasan has worked with Rajesh in movies such as Sathya, Mahanadhi and Virumaandi.