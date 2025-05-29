First look of Sidharth, Janhvi’s Param Sundari unveiled

The makers of the upcoming film Param Sundari on Thursday unveiled the first look of the film, touted as the biggest love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

All you need to know about Param Sundari

Production banner Maddock Films took to Instagram, where they unveiled the first look, which introduces the dapper dude Sidharth Malhotra as ‘North’s fire’ Param and the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as ‘South’s grace’ Sundari. The first look is charged with romance, drama, emotions and beautiful visuals.

The video was captioned, “Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.”