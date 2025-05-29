This decor label’s bedding debut marks a turning point in the Indian design conversation

India’s evolving home aesthetic has found a new chapter in the bedroom with the launch of Sansaar’s first-ever bedding collection. Sansaar, the design-forward brand by D’Decor, introduces a new design vocabulary that blends comfort and sustainability, signalling a shift in how Indian homes are styled and experienced.

All about the collection

Spanning 10 thoughtfully curated ranges of bedsheets, quilts, comforters and bedcovers, this debut collection transcends seasonal trends. From embroidered bedsheet sets in the Charm and Enchanted collections to the lightweight quilts and bedspreads in the Bespoke collection, Sansaar offers a versatile range of thoughtfully designed bedding.

Clean lines breathable fabrics and a natural colour palette—think Ash Rose, Desert Sage, Vintage Indigo—ensure each piece slips effortlessly into contemporary Indian homes, whether you are drawn to quiet minimalism or earthy maximalism.

What truly sets this collection apart is its emphasis on purpose over pace. Ethically sourced materials, eco-conscious dyes and water-efficient processes reflect Sansaar’s deeper commitment to sustainability. These aren’t just beautiful layers; they are mindful choices for homes that value meaning in every detail.

Backed by Sansaar’s expanding retail presence and a sharp design ethos, this bedding debut is more than a new product line; it’s a bold reimagining of bedroom design in India: curated, conscious and built to last.