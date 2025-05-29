Head to this new Pune gelateria-cum-bistro where coffee meets culture

What started as a home story has now blossomed into one of Pune’s most exciting new restaurants — Zypher’s. Founded by the mother-son duo Rohan and Ruchita Juriasinghani, Zypher’s, a playful twist on ‘zephyr’ meaning a gentle breeze, perfectly captures the calm refreshing vibe of the space. This picturesque destination has opened its doors in Wakad Pune.

What can you expect on the menu?

In terms of interior design, earthy tones, bamboo roofs and dreamy danglers create a cosy atmosphere while tiny plants hanging from the ceiling add a fresh nature-meets-boho touch. The coffee beans here are sourced from Sumatra, cocoa from Indonesia, vanilla from Madagascar and Thai and Japanese ingredients from their origins

When it comes to food Zypher’s truly impresses. Start with something soothing like their Kahwa, a fragrant blend of Kashmiri saffron, green tea, cardamom and rose served hot or iced. Their Signature Blends are a treat—don’t miss the Tiramisu Latte or the Iced Cocoa. For something refreshing and different try the Blue Pea Iced Latte with honey.

Zypher’s non-alcoholic Spritesfree menu is fun and flavourful. Try the Valley of Flowers with elderflower lavender and grenadine or spice things up with Devil in Disguise, a bold blend of passion fruit, lychee, rose, bird’s eye chilli and sparkling water. From comforting classics like the Railway Cutlet & Toast to fresh vibrant options like the Beetroot Carpaccio and Burrata with Sundried Tomatoes, there’s something for every mood. Their sushi and small plates are equally tempting—think Tom Yum Chicken, Sushi, Korean Mushroom, Cheese Mandu and Edamame & Truffle Dumplings. And don’t miss their RJ’s 5-Cheese Toast with Hot Honey—a real crowd-pleaser. End your visit on a high note with their gelatos and ice creams.