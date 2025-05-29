5 herbal kadhas that actually work to boost immunity

1. Tulsi-Ginger Kadha for Respiratory Relief

Start by boiling water with fresh tulsi leaves, crushed ginger, black pepper, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. This classic kadha is great for lung health and works wonders in clearing nasal congestion.

2. Turmeric-Pepper Kadha for Anti-Inflammatory Action

Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and when paired with black pepper, it enhances the absorption of curcumin. Simmer it with a bit of dry ginger and cloves for a robust immunity booster.

3. Mulethi-Fennel Kadha to Soothe the Throat

Mulethi (licorice root) and fennel seeds create a gentle kadha that’s perfect for easing sore throats and calming coughs. Toss in a pinch of ajwain (carom seeds) for an extra touch of warmth.