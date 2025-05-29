5 herbal kadhas that actually work to boost immunity

Seasonal changes often come with a familiar set of annoyances, runny noses, scratchy throats, and those pesky sniffles. While it's easy to reach for over-the-counter medications, traditional Indian wisdom suggests a more preventive approach: kadhas. These warm herbal brews, packed with immune-boosting spices and herbs, are still incredibly relevant in today’s wellness routines.
1. Tulsi-Ginger Kadha for Respiratory Relief
Start by boiling water with fresh tulsi leaves, crushed ginger, black pepper, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. This classic kadha is great for lung health and works wonders in clearing nasal congestion.
2. Turmeric-Pepper Kadha for Anti-Inflammatory Action
Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and when paired with black pepper, it enhances the absorption of curcumin. Simmer it with a bit of dry ginger and cloves for a robust immunity booster.
3. Mulethi-Fennel Kadha to Soothe the Throat
Mulethi (licorice root) and fennel seeds create a gentle kadha that’s perfect for easing sore throats and calming coughs. Toss in a pinch of ajwain (carom seeds) for an extra touch of warmth.
4. Giloy-Amla Kadha for Daily Immunity Boosting
Combine fresh giloy stems with slices of amla (Indian gooseberry). This decoction is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, making it a fantastic choice for strengthening your immune system when consumed regularly.
5. Ajwain-Jeera Kadha for Digestive Immunity
Boil together ajwain, jeera (cumin), and a few fenugreek seeds. This kadha is especially beneficial if your cold symptoms come with bloating or indigestion, as it supports both gut and immune health.
Most kadhas can be made with ingredients you likely already have at home, so there's no need to splurge on anything fancy. They’re best enjoyed warm, once or twice a day, especially at the first signs of illness or during seasonal shifts.