Do you need to limit your egg intake in summer?

The phrase “basket of eggs” often pops up in conversations, from investments to breakfast. But if you're literally filling a basket with eggs to prep for the day, how many should you include?
Eggs are a nutrient-rich food, packed with high-quality protein, vitamins B2, B12, D, and minerals like selenium and iodine. But how many are too many?
Health authorities such as the American Heart Association suggest that one whole egg per day is generally safe for most healthy individuals. Some studies have shown that consuming up to 7–12 eggs per week does not increase the risk of heart disease in healthy people. However, if you have existing heart conditions or high cholesterol, you might want to limit your intake to around 3–4 eggs per week, or consult a healthcare provider.
In many cultures, eggs are considered to produce "internal heat" in the body. While this isn't a concern in mainstream Western medicine, some people do report feeling warm, sluggish, or slightly uncomfortable after eating eggs, especially in hot climates or during the summer.
This is more of a sensitivity than a serious health risk. If you're one of those people, try limiting your egg intake during warmer months, or pair eggs with cooling foods like cucumber, mint, or buttermilk.
You can also try these protein-rich alternatives If you're sensitive to eggs, looking to cut back, or simply want variety in your diet, here are a few nutritious alternatives:
Tofu scramble: High in protein and versatile, tofu can be flavoured with turmeric, black salt (for an eggy taste), and veggies to create a satisfying scramble.
Greek yogurt: A protein-rich option that’s great for breakfast or as a snack. Add fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for balance.
Chickpea flour pancakes (Besan chilla): Packed with plant-based protein and fiber, this Indian staple is a savory, egg-free alternative.
Oats: Not just a carb source, oats also contain a decent amount of protein and can be combined with nuts or seeds for a more balanced meal.
Protein smoothies: Blend protein powder with fruits, greens, and nut butter for a quick, egg-free breakfast.
A couple of eggs a day can be perfectly fine for most people, especially if you're active and eat a balanced diet. But like anything, moderation is key. Listen to your body, and feel free to mix things up with plant-based or lighter options. Your basket doesn’t have to be all eggs, after all.