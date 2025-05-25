Do you need to limit your egg intake in summer?

Eggs are a nutrient-rich food, packed with high-quality protein, vitamins B2, B12, D, and minerals like selenium and iodine. But how many are too many?

Health authorities such as the American Heart Association suggest that one whole egg per day is generally safe for most healthy individuals. Some studies have shown that consuming up to 7–12 eggs per week does not increase the risk of heart disease in healthy people. However, if you have existing heart conditions or high cholesterol, you might want to limit your intake to around 3–4 eggs per week, or consult a healthcare provider.