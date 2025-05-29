Rono Mukherjee, uncle of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, passes away at 83

Veteran Bollywood director Rono Mukherjee, best known for helming films such as Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away in Mumbai at the age of 83. His final rites were performed on Wednesday evening at 4 PM at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
Rono Mukherjee hailed from the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth family, one of Bollywood's most prominent film dynasties. He was the elder brother of Deb Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee, Subbir Mukherjee, and Shomu Mukherjee, the latter being the father of actress Kajol. Rono was also the father of actress Sharbani Mukherjee and uncle to many well-known Bollywood personalities, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, director Ayan Mukerji, and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.
In addition to his directorial contributions, Rono Mukherjee was known for his involvement in organising the North Bombay Durga Puja festivities, a key cultural event for the film fraternity.
Several visuals from the funeral have emerged online, including footage of the ambulance carrying the filmmaker’s mortal remains. Family, friends, and celebrities gathered to pay their final respects. Among those present were Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji, who were seen standing in support of their cousin, Sharbani.
Kajol was notably absent due to promotional commitments for her upcoming film Maa. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the ceremony. His presence held personal significance, as he is married to Sunita Gowariker, daughter of Deb Mukherjee, making him part of the extended Mukherjee family and Ayan Mukerji’s brother-in-law.
Rono’s extended family also includes his cousins: Ram Mukherjee (Rani Mukerji’s father), Shyam Mukherjee, Gitanjali Mukherjee, Subhash Mukherjee, and Sanjoy Mukherjee are all part of a lineage that has deeply shaped Hindi cinema.
His passing marks a second major loss for the Mukherjee family in recent months. In March, Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee, also passed away at the age of 83, leaving a void in both the family and the film industry.