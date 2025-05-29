Rono Mukherjee, uncle of Kajol and Rani Mukerji, passes away at 83

Rono Mukherjee hailed from the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth family, one of Bollywood's most prominent film dynasties. He was the elder brother of Deb Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee, Subbir Mukherjee, and Shomu Mukherjee, the latter being the father of actress Kajol. Rono was also the father of actress Sharbani Mukherjee and uncle to many well-known Bollywood personalities, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, director Ayan Mukerji, and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

In addition to his directorial contributions, Rono Mukherjee was known for his involvement in organising the North Bombay Durga Puja festivities, a key cultural event for the film fraternity.