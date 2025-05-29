Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75

He was widely respected for his memorable character roles in films such as Thanneer Thanneer, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Payanangal Mudivadhillai. Rajesh seamlessly transitioned between genres and languages, making notable contributions not just in Tamil cinema but also in Malayalam and Telugu films. In addition to acting, he also worked as a dubbing artist, lending his voice to numerous projects.

Rajesh frequently collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. He had a strong working relationship with director K Balachander, appearing in acclaimed films like Achamillai Achamillai. He also shared screen space with superstar Kamal Haasan in several impactful films, including Sathya, Mahanadhi, and Virumaandi, further cementing his status as a seasoned performer.