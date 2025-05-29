Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passes away at 75

With over 150 films to his credit, Rajesh was known for his powerful performances in Tamil classics like Thanneer Thanneer, Sathya, and Mahanadhi, and worked alongside legends like Kamal Haasan and K. Balachander.
Before entering the film industry, Rajesh worked as a teacher in Chennai from 1972 to 1979. He began his acting journey with the critically acclaimed Tamil film Aval Oru Thodarkathai, directed by the legendary K Balachander. His breakthrough as a lead actor came with Kanni Paruvathile in 1979, produced by Rajkannu. This film was a significant success, completing 200 days in theaters. Over the course of a career that spanned several decades and over 150 films, Rajesh carved a niche for himself as a versatile and dependable actor.
He was widely respected for his memorable character roles in films such as Thanneer Thanneer, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Payanangal Mudivadhillai. Rajesh seamlessly transitioned between genres and languages, making notable contributions not just in Tamil cinema but also in Malayalam and Telugu films. In addition to acting, he also worked as a dubbing artist, lending his voice to numerous projects.
Rajesh frequently collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. He had a strong working relationship with director K Balachander, appearing in acclaimed films like Achamillai Achamillai. He also shared screen space with superstar Kamal Haasan in several impactful films, including Sathya, Mahanadhi, and Virumaandi, further cementing his status as a seasoned performer.
Beyond cinema, Rajesh made significant contributions to Tamil television, with notable roles in serials like Alaigal, Roja, and Karthigai Deepam.
Rajesh married Joan Sylvia in 1983, who passed away in 2012. They had two children: a daughter, Divya, and a son, Deepak.