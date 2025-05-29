Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi 2’ shooting to begin by year-end, confirms producer SR Prabhu

Speaking to the media at a recent event, Prabhu, whose production house is backing the film, revealed: “Work on Kaithi 2 is already underway. In fact, we began prepping for the shoot a month ago. Filming is scheduled to begin by the end of the year. Karthi will first complete his next project with director Tamizh—known for the critically acclaimed Taanakaran—starting next month. Once that’s wrapped up, he’ll move on to Kaithi 2.”

The announcement is sure to excite fans who have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to Kaithi, the blockbuster thriller released in 2019 (not 2022), which became a breakout hit.