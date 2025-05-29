Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Kaithi 2’ shooting to begin by year-end, confirms producer SR Prabhu

Producer SR Prabhu has officially confirmed that filming for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated action drama Kaithi 2, starring Karthi in the lead, will commence by the end of this year.
Speaking to the media at a recent event, Prabhu, whose production house is backing the film, revealed: “Work on Kaithi 2 is already underway. In fact, we began prepping for the shoot a month ago. Filming is scheduled to begin by the end of the year. Karthi will first complete his next project with director Tamizh—known for the critically acclaimed Taanakaran—starting next month. Once that’s wrapped up, he’ll move on to Kaithi 2.”
The announcement is sure to excite fans who have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to Kaithi, the blockbuster thriller released in 2019 (not 2022), which became a breakout hit.
For those unfamiliar, Kaithi followed the gripping story of a man freshly released from prison who becomes entangled in a high-stakes police operation over the course of a single night. Karthi played the central role of a lorry driver, and the film was widely praised for its taut screenplay, gritty action, and notably, the absence of a female lead—an unusual choice in mainstream Tamil cinema.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had previously shared that Kaithi drew inspiration from both the Bruce Willis classic Die Hard and a newspaper article that sparked an idea during discussions with his assistant directors.
With the groundwork already in motion and Karthi set to reprise his role, Kaithi 2 promises to deliver another intense cinematic experience as it builds on the legacy of the original.