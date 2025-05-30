Arshad Warsi and his wife banned from trading in securities market

As part of the penalties, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti were each fined ₹5 lakh and banned from market participation for one year. SEBI’s findings revealed that Arshad earned ₹41.70 lakh and Maria ₹50.35 lakh through these irregular trades. In addition to the couple, SEBI fined the remaining entities amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹5 crore. Collectively, they have been directed to repay ₹58.01 crore in unlawful gains, along with an annual interest of 12% calculated from the end of the investigation period until the total amount is recovered.

SEBI’s final order stated that a number of misleading videos were uploaded on YouTube channels to encourage investment in Sadhna Broadcast. These promotional videos falsely portrayed the stock as highly promising, generating artificial interest and inflating its price. The regulator identified this as a classic "pump-and-dump" scheme, where prices are driven up through deceptive means and then shares are sold off to reap profits, leaving unsuspecting retail investors at a loss.