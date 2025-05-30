Celebs

Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?

The reel, shared by a fan account, juxtaposed Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak Karne Laga dance sequence from Beta with Sridevi’s intense double-role performance in Khuda Gawah
Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?
Janhvi Kapoor (L); Madhuri Dixit (R)
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has stirred up quite the conversation on social media after a seemingly innocent move on Instagram caught everyone's attention. She recently liked a post that compared her late mother, Sridevi, to the legendary dancer and actress Madhuri Dixit, and fans quickly jumped to conclusions about what that might mean.

Did Janhvi Kapoor throw shade at Madhuri Dixit? She liked a post on Instagram which shades Madhuri's dancing and praises Sridevi

Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?
Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?

The reel, shared by a fan account, juxtaposed Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak Karne Laga dance sequence from Beta with Sridevi’s intense double-role performance in Khuda Gawah. The caption read, “Madhuri in Beta – did a vulgar step song and won the Best Actress award without doing much in the movie.” It went on to commend Sridevi’s work, stating, “Did a double role with landmark acting that carried the whole movie on her shoulders, yet Filmfare ignored her for Best Actress.”

Both films hit theatres in 1992, and a screenshot of Janhvi’s like on the reel quickly made its way to Reddit, sparking a flurry of reactions.

While some fans defended Madhuri, calling Beta a pivotal film in her career, others echoed the sentiment that Sridevi often got the short end of the stick from award juries. One Reddit user quipped, “Another victim of the algorithm pandemic... hoping Instagram comes up with a vaccine soon.”

As the debate intensified, people began drawing parallels to recent incidents involving Tamannaah Bhatia and Virat Kohli, both of whom attributed accidental likes to algorithm glitches.

Janhvi hasn’t weighed in on the matter yet. Meanwhile, the internet is buzzing with opinions — was it a genuine endorsement or just a harmless scroll gone wrong? This incident has reignited the classic Bollywood debate: dance versus drama, glam versus gravitas.

Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?
Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for ‘Pushpa 2’ at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards
Madhuri Dixit
Janhvi Kapoor

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com