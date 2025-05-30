Did Janhvi Kapoor shade Madhuri Dixit by liking a viral Instagram reel?

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has stirred up quite the conversation on social media after a seemingly innocent move on Instagram caught everyone's attention. She recently liked a post that compared her late mother, Sridevi, to the legendary dancer and actress Madhuri Dixit, and fans quickly jumped to conclusions about what that might mean.
The reel, shared by a fan account, juxtaposed Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak Karne Laga dance sequence from Beta with Sridevi’s intense double-role performance in Khuda Gawah. The caption read, “Madhuri in Beta – did a vulgar step song and won the Best Actress award without doing much in the movie.” It went on to commend Sridevi’s work, stating, “Did a double role with landmark acting that carried the whole movie on her shoulders, yet Filmfare ignored her for Best Actress.”
Both films hit theatres in 1992, and a screenshot of Janhvi’s like on the reel quickly made its way to Reddit, sparking a flurry of reactions.
While some fans defended Madhuri, calling Beta a pivotal film in her career, others echoed the sentiment that Sridevi often got the short end of the stick from award juries. One Reddit user quipped, “Another victim of the algorithm pandemic... hoping Instagram comes up with a vaccine soon.”
As the debate intensified, people began drawing parallels to recent incidents involving Tamannaah Bhatia and Virat Kohli, both of whom attributed accidental likes to algorithm glitches.
Janhvi hasn’t weighed in on the matter yet. Meanwhile, the internet is buzzing with opinions — was it a genuine endorsement or just a harmless scroll gone wrong? This incident has reignited the classic Bollywood debate: dance versus drama, glam versus gravitas.