Harbhajan Singh wants Vicky Kaushal to play his role in biopic

Vicky Kaushal is fast becoming Bollywood’s ‘Biopic Man’, with a series of acclaimed performances as real-life figures. His transformative roles, from Sardar Udham to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the recent Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, have showcased his versatility and resonated with audiences. This growing reputation has led former Indian cricketer and World Champion Harbhajan Singh to name Vicky as his top choice to portray him in a potential biopic.

Here’s why Harbhajan Singh considers Vicky Kaushal the best choice for his biopic

In a recent media interaction, Harbhajan Singh expressed his confidence in Vicky’s ability to bring his story to life. “Meri kahani dekkhiye... main toh 200 shows mein jaata hoon aur wahan apni kahaani batata rehta hoon. Mere upar koi film banegi toh Vicky Kaushal mera role karega. I think he is a phenomenal actor. Punjabi munda hai, we are very proud of him. He is a little taller than me in height, but I think he will play better a Harbhajan Singh than you know what you have seen all this while,” he stated.

Harbhajan’s wife, actress Geeta Basra, echoed his sentiments, highlighting Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi background and acting prowess. “We both agree that Vicky Kaushal would be the best to play Bhajji (in his biopic). He is one of the finest actors today that we have. Not only that, he is a Punjabi. He is a tall and has that kind of built and look. I feel he would be fantastic playing Bhajji in his biopic,” she said in the interview.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, followed by Amar Kaushik’s Mahavtar, based on Parshuram. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra have launched their new talk show, Who’s The Boss?, offering insights into the lives of Indian cricketers and their wives.