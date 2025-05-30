‘Unmatched’, India’s first vertical micro-fiction series, is here

Producer Shubam Singhal tells Indulge, “Unmatched was born from our love for storytelling and a desire to push digital content boundaries. We were inspired by the popularity of K-Dramas and Chinese micro-fiction apps and saw Instagram as the perfect platform to try this format. With a fast-paced story about a young woman outsmarting her stalker, and a strong cast, we knew we had something special.”

But why Instagram? “Its vertical format and short-form style matched our concept. Plus, the platform’s reach and engagement made it ideal for connecting with our target audience. With Meta’s support, we created a truly immersive experience.”