‘Unmatched’, India’s first vertical micro-fiction series, is here

Move over web series—India’s first vertical micro-fiction series is here, and it’s changing the way stories are told and experienced on mobile. Unmatched, a gripping mini-series, premieres exclusively on Instagram. The show has been created by Afroz Khan and Omkar Phatak, produced by Dot Media in collaboration with Orange Elephant Studios, and stars digital creator Sakshi Keswani in the lead role.
Producer Shubam Singhal tells Indulge, “Unmatched was born from our love for storytelling and a desire to push digital content boundaries. We were inspired by the popularity of K-Dramas and Chinese micro-fiction apps and saw Instagram as the perfect platform to try this format. With a fast-paced story about a young woman outsmarting her stalker, and a strong cast, we knew we had something special.”
But why Instagram? “Its vertical format and short-form style matched our concept. Plus, the platform’s reach and engagement made it ideal for connecting with our target audience. With Meta’s support, we created a truly immersive experience.”
He adds, “Vertical content is trending, and we wanted to tap into it. Instead of one long episode, we broke it into 15 one-minute episodes with cliffhangers. It kept the audience hooked throughout the week.”
Sakshi Keswani, who plays Arohi, says that it was the script that made her get on board, “Unmatched felt raw, real, and refreshing. Arohi is layered, and I loved that. Shooting in this experimental format made everything more intimate—it was challenging but incredibly fulfilling. We weren’t working with the usual setups, so everything felt more intimate and immersive…There was a lot more collaboration and freedom to explore the emotional depth of each scene. It pushed me out of my comfort zone, which I’m grateful for.”
The learning curve was steep. “We had no prior experience with this format,” says Shubam. “We spent months studying how to build tension in a minute. It was trial and error, but it paid off.” And what was the biggest challenge? “Condensing content. Every minute had to deliver story, context, and momentum without dragging. Editing had to be tight to keep viewers engaged.”
So, is this the future of Indian digital content? “Definitely. Audiences want bite-sized, engaging stories. We’re just getting started with social-first storytelling in India, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”